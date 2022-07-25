Born in Kuwait in 1956, the new Prime Minister of Kuwait, retired general Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmad, is the son of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Ahmad Al Sabah. He studied BA in Commerce in Kuwait University after which he was drafted in the military until reaching the rank of first lieutenant general.

Al-Nawaf held several government positions, including Assistant Undersecretary for Nationality and Passports Affairs at the Ministry of Interior as well as Assistant Undersecretary for Education and Training Affairs. He was then appointed governor of Hawalli Governorate, assuming the role after retiring from the Ministry of Interior.

In November 2020, Al-Nawaf was assigned as Deputy Chief of the National Guard with ministerial ranking. He became First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior in March 2022.