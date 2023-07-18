The world needs to prepare for increasingly intense heat waves, the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said Tuesday as much of the northern hemisphere sweats through soaring temperatures.

“These events will continue to grow in intensity, and the world needs to prepare for more intense heat waves,” said John Nairn, a senior extreme heat advisor at the WMO.

Asked about the connection between the current heat wave and climate change, he said, “These are not your normal weather systems of the past.”

The heat wave is set to intensify this week, causing overnight temperatures to surge. The temperatures could lead to an increased risk of heart attack and death, the WMO said in a statement.

“Whilst most of the attention focuses on daytime maximum temperatures, it is the overnight temperatures which have the biggest health risks, especially for vulnerable populations,” the WMO said.

Spain on alert for ‘extreme’ weather danger

Spain’s weather agency has issued hot weather red alerts for three regions because of the “extreme” danger presented by the high temperatures.

The country’s weather agency, AEMET, predicted highs of between 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) and 42 degrees across much of the country.

The high temperatures are expected to be more severe in the eastern regions of Catalonia, Aragon and the Balearic Islands.Authorities advised people to remain indoors during the hottest times of the day and to remain hydrated.

Meanwhile, hundreds of firefighters were battling a wildfire in wooded areas of the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands. The fire has scorched 3,500 hectares (8,700 acres) of land and has destroyed some 20 homes and buildings while forcing the evacuation of 4,000 people.

Switzerland: Firefighters tackling large fire in Alps

Swiss emergency services said around 150 firefighters have been battling a large fire in the Alps, which has forced more than 200 people to evacuate their homes.

The fire broke out in a forested area above the village of Bitsch in the Wallis region of southern Switzerland.

“A major intervention system was quickly put in place. It is still fighting the rapidly spreading fire,” Wallis police said in a statement.

Four small hamlets with 205 people were evacuated according to local broadcaster RTS. There have been no reports of injuries or damage to property.

Around 100 hectares of forest are thought to have been affected.

Source: DW