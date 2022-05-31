Germany’s government declared Tuesday that it would relax majority of travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus and its new strains.

Arrivals or tourists would not need to present a valid vaccination, recovery, or test certificate in order to enter the country, German Ministry of Health stated in a press release.

Furthermore, the ministry added that arrivals from the so-called “virus variant areas” will remain subject to travel restrictions, such as entering a 14-day quarantine on arrival, regardless of vaccination status. – KUNA