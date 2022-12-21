A German court has convicted a 97-year-old woman of participating in the killing of about 11,000 people while working as a typist in a Nazi concentration camp during World War II.

The report stated that a regional court in the northern town of Itzu has sentenced Irmgard Forgner to two years’ suspended imprisonment. The sentence was handed down under the Juvenile Law, given that she was only 18 years old at the time of the crimes, reports a local Arabic daily.

Forgner worked in the Stutthof concentration camp between 1943 and 1945.

The start of her trial was postponed in September 2021 when she escaped for a short time, and she was arrested hours after she failed to appear in court, according to what was reported by (NDR) and other German media (Reuters).