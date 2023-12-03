A German tourist has been killed and two other people wounded in a knife attack close to the iconic Eiffel Tower in central Paris, according to the French interior minister.

“A man attacked a couple who were foreign tourists. A German tourist who was born in the Philippines died from the stabbing,” Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday, adding that “he will now have to answer for his actions before justice” for the attack that took place at about 19:00 GMT on Saturday.

The attacker was known to authorities and was being treated for mental illness, Darmanin said.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the attacker, a 26-year-old French citizen, has been arrested and an investigation has been launched.

The “anti-terrorism” prosecutor’s office said it had not yet been put in charge of an investigation.

Darmanin said the man had already been sentenced in 2016 to four years in prison for planning another attack which he failed to carry out.

Source: Aljazeera