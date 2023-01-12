A 17-year-old teenager suspected of stabbing his teacher, who was alone in a classroom, was arrested at a vocational institute in Ebbenbüren, western Germany, according to local German police.

It appears that the suspect attended a class in which the 55-year-old school teacher was present, and then killed her using a knife, according to a statement issued by the Munster police located in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia in western Germany, reports Al-Rai daily quoting AFP.

The police stated that the suspected teenager, after stabbing his teacher, called the emergency department and when the police officers came to arrest him, he did not show any resistance.