The German embassy announced that it has issued over 40,000 visas to Kuwaiti nationals since the start of 2023, reflecting the strong ties between the two countries. According to the embassy, the number of Kuwaiti tourists visiting Germany is steadily increasing, with the country being a unique travel destination with diverse cultural and historical attractions.

The German ambassador, H.E Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz, stated that the consular section of the embassy issued 50,000 visas last year, while the figure for this year reached 40,000 so far.

1 of 7

Besides tourism, the two countries are working towards a security memorandum of understanding, which is expected to enhance their cooperation in the security field. The ambassador highlighted the fact that military cooperation between the two countries is currently limited, but he expressed optimism about the forthcoming security agreement.

Moreover, the German embassy organized an exhibition on the 29th of October to the 2nd of November, titled “Germany, a unique travel destination,” covering several Gulf cities, including Jeddah, Riyadh, Kuwait, Doha, and Abu Dhabi. The exhibition aimed to introduce German companies and travel destinations to the local communities and strengthen the strong public relations between the two countries.

Germany and Kuwait, two friendly nations, will celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, showcasing the growing cooperation and collaboration between the two countries in various fields.