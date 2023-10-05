Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the State of Kuwait Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz, expressed his delight at the significant turnout of German friends to join in the commemoration of Unity Day, a moment of great significance for the German people.

He elaborated on his country’s jubilation over the 60th anniversary of forging diplomatic ties with Kuwait, highlighting the ongoing arrangements to mark this momentous occasion in the upcoming months of April and May.

These celebrations will encompass a rich tapestry of artistic and musical activities, specialized workshops, discussion groups, and various events.

Emphasizing the significance of the novel Cascade visa system, he viewed it as a pivotal stride toward eventual visa exemption for Kuwaitis.

The system allays concerns for Kuwaiti visa applicants by granting long-term, multi-entry visas aligned with the passport’s validity, effective for five years since its recent implementation, just 10 days ago.

Regarding visa application advice, he recommended prospective German visa applicants to initiate the process six months prior to their intended travel date, cautioning against last-minute submissions.

In response to queries concerning military and defense collaboration between both nations, he underscored the robust and enduring military ties. Notably, some of Kuwait’s military equipment is of German origin and undergoes maintenance accordingly.

He revealed the existence of 150 German brands and trademarks in Kuwait, stemming from a productive German-Kuwaiti partnership. Although determining the precise count of associated companies remains challenging due to the collaborative nature of this alliance.

Addressing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, he acknowledged a relative decrease in the German community’s numbers. Despite this reduction, he emphasized the community’s quality and expertise. The family visa presented a challenge, and collaborative efforts with Kuwait were underway to address this issue.

Lastly, he unveiled ongoing efforts to formulate a bilateral document supporting the strategic convergence between Germany and Kuwait. This initiative is set against the backdrop of both nations celebrating the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.