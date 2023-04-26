Portuguese and Spanish media reports claimed that the relationship between Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7) and his Spanish fiancee, Georgina Rodriguez, is not good, amid talk of their possible separation.

According to the Portuguese media, Georgina will get more than 35 percent of Ronaldo’s wealth if they separate, which is estimated at more than one billion dollars, and this means that she will get an amount of approximately $350 million, if she ends up separating from the “Don”, especially after media reports talked about Ronaldo being tired of Rodriguez’s behavior.

The Spanish newspaper “Marca” quoted a Portuguese psychologist named Quinton Aris – in an interview with the Portuguese program “Noichi Dastreles” (Night of the Stars) – his recent analysis of the behavior of the couple and the results he reached.

Aris says in the program that “Ronaldo and Georgina may separate … Ronaldo’s recent behavior shows two things: the first is that his personal life is not in a moment of happiness, and that the more he is away from his mother, Dolores Aveiro, the less intense he is. We all know why he is increasingly alienated from his family.

The journalist and co-presenter of the program, Daniel Nascimento, added, “Ronaldo is not happy. Georgina spends her days in a shopping mall, and this is one of the reasons that made Cristiano upset with her behavior, she spends a lot of money, and worst of all, she thinks she is on the level of fame with Ronaldo, and he does not like that at all.

Ronaldo, 38, met Georgina, 29, in 2017, and they have two children, in addition to the 3 children of Ronaldo before her.