The Meteorological Department confirmed that the country will experience stable weather during the weekend. Experts noted a noticeable, below average, drop in temperatures to the minimum, an Arab daily reported.

Weather forecast observer, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, explained that this is due to the country falling between the tropical depression from the east and an air high extension from the northwest, as well as the occasional relative humidity increases, especially along the coasts, with a chance of fog forming in several areas.

Al-Qarawi added that Friday’s weather will be hot with northwesterly winds to fluctuating light to moderate speeds ranging between 8 and 26 kilometers per hour, and the expected maximum temperatures between 39 and 42 degrees Celsius. In addition, the sea will be light to moderate, with waves and heights between 1 and 4 feet. The official pointed out that the weather at night will be hot to moderate, with northwesterly light to moderate winds, with speeds ranging between 8 and 28 kilometers per hour, and the expected minimum temperature between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Al-Qarawi said that Saturday will be relatively hot and humid, and the winds will fluctuate to a light to moderate southeasterly direction, and the expected maximum temperatures between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius. While during the night, the weather will be hot to moderate and humid, especially on the coasts, with southeasterly to volatile winds, light to moderate in direction, with a chance of fog forming until early morning, and the expected minimum temperature between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius.