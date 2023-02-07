An informed source revealed the refusal of the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for planning to allocate a site for the power generation and water distillation plant on Boubiyan Island.

The source told the daily that the Secretariat sent a letter to the municipality, in which it indicated that it had held a meeting with the Ministry of Electricity, Water, Renewable Energy and the consultant to discuss a project to allocate a site for a power generation and water distillation plant on Boubiyan Island and raise some inquiries, reports Al-Qabas daily.

It was found that the site proposed by the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy did not fit the spatial uses scheme in previous studies.

The Secretariat added that the industrial density is centered in the Fourth Structural Plan 2040 around the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port area, as well as in the alternative spatial plans proposed in the 2005 Boubiyan Project Study.

The General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development recommended not to allocate the proposed area for the construction of the power generation and water distillation plant, and to consider allocating a site in line with the Fourth Structural Plan 2040 and based on previous studies, and to consider methods of generating electric power through renewable energies that may not require Intensive rehabilitation of land, and consideration of the possibility of exploiting land not recommended for environmentally incompatible purposes.