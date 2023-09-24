The Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday that the General Administration of the Coast Guard will carry out live ammunition shooting at the Naval Shooting Range (ALFA) on the 25th and 26th from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. This exercise is a part of routine training and maintenance of readiness, reported Al-Rai Daily.

The General Department of Security Relations and Media at the Ministry of Interior issued a press statement, warning all seafarers not to approach the shooting site during the aforementioned time period. The General Administration of the Coast Guard emphasized that all marine patrols would prevent anyone who tries to approach for the safety of everyone.

Live ammunition shooting is an essential part of the training and maintenance exercises of the General Administration of the Coast Guard. Such training helps to ensure the readiness of their personnel, necessary for undertaking their crucial responsibilities in the protection of the country’s water borders.