Amid a highly sensitive period in the international and regional arena, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries announced yesterday that the Gulf summit at the leaders’ level will take place on Tuesday in Qatar, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassem Al-Budaiwi, stated that the 158th ministerial meeting of the Cooperation Council is scheduled to convene today in Doha. This session aims to prepare the agenda for the 44th session of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council.

Al-Budaiwi further revealed that Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, who heads the current session of the Ministerial Council, will chair the meeting in the presence of foreign ministers from the GCC member states.

The Ministerial Council is set to address several reports regarding the implementation of decisions taken during the 43rd summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Additionally, discussions will encompass strategic relationships between GCC nations and global countries and alliances, alongside the most recent regional and international developments.