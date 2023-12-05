The leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) showcased their commitment to the strength and unity of the Cooperation Council during the concluding statement of the Doha Summit. The summit emphasized the importance of maintaining solidarity and achieving greater coordination across all aspects to fulfill the aspirations of their citizens. reported Al-Rai Daily.

The leaders emphasized their united stance in the face of any potential threats encountered by any member state of the GCC. They directed their efforts towards completing the requirements of the customs union, advancing the Gulf common market, and expediting the process of economic unity among GCC countries.

Furthermore, approval was given to the decisions made by the Interior Ministers during their meeting on November 8. The leaders highlighted the significance of strengthening collaborative security efforts within the region. They commended the work of the Interior Ministers Committee in developing a unified Gulf visa system and endorsed the measures outlined for its implementation.