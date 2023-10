Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem AlBudaiwi announced Monday the 43rd Extraordinary Session of the GCC Ministerial Council about developments in the Gaza Strip, will be held on Tuesday in Muscat, Oman.

The secretary general said in a statement that the convention of the extraordinary session came at the request of the Sultanate of Oman, which is holding the current rotating GCC presidency, and following consultation and coordination with member states.

Source: KUNA