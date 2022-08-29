The Kuwait Oil Company has asked the Central Agency for Public Tenders to issue a change order to reduce, increase and extend the contract for the construction of a new 145 kms pipeline to export gas from the North Kuwait region, The contract was signed with the Joint Scientific Group Company for General Trading and Contracting, the local agent of India’s Larsen & Toubro.

KOC also requested an extension of the contract for 242 days, from April 29, 2022, to December 26, 2022, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sources said KOC had awarded the contract for the project in 2019 to the Indian oil and gas company Larsen & Toubro. The project value is $450 million. It is a strategic project to export gas from northern Kuwait to the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery.

The sources stated CAPT informed the Kuwait Oil Company of the change order based on the provisions of Article No. 74 of the Public Tenders Law No. 49 of 2016, while the authority agreed to the second extension of time for the implementation of the contract until the end of next December.

The Kuwait Oil Company requested the first extension of the contract last February without any increase in the value of the contract.