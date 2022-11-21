USA vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Gareth Bale converted from the spot to score the equaliser for Wales against USA in the Group B game between the sides at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

Wales held USA to a 1-1 draw in the Group B game between the sides at the Al Rayyan Stadium on Monday. USA got a lead in the first half through the goal of Timothy Weah (36′), but Gareth Bale scored the leveller in the 82nd minute to see the points eventually being shared. In the first half, Timothy Weah put the ball into the back of the net after receiving a brilliant pass from Christian Pulisic while that of Gareth Bale was a powerful shot from the penalty spot.