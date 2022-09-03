The Taima police have taken into custody four members of a gang (three citizens and a Gulf citizen, including a former officer and a military man) who specialized in impersonating police and robbing people.

The suspects, who were terminated from service from the Ministry of Interior for various reasons, reportedly admitted to committing 13 robberies by impersonating the detectives.

At the time of arrest police found with members of the gang police flashers belonging to the Ministry of the Interior. The arrest came after several people complained to the police that they were waylaid by ‘police detectives’ and robbed.

Acting on information security forces ambushed the suspects and arrested them. They were picked up from the police lineup by the victims