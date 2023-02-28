The fungus of the Sporothrix family found in the soil, grows on some plants and helps in the process of decomposing organic matter in nature and has become a public health problem in Latin America, because it causes deep skin wounds in cats and humans, so beware!.

According to the “BBC”, the first cases of infection with this pathogenic fungus began to draw attention in Rio de Janeiro, where researchers noted that its transmission to humans came in general from stray cats, reports Al-Rai daily.

Soon, the infection spread to other Brazilian states. A study published last September stated that a public hospital in Sao Paulo had received an increasing number of cases over a 15-year period.

Dr. John Verender Vessey, one of the researchers who conducted the study, told Medscape, a specialist in medical news on the Internet: “We used to see one or two cases per year. Now, we see two or three cases in one week.

Last December, dermatologist Rossana Sethi posted photos on Instagram of a rash caused by a sporothrix infection. Sporothrix brasiliensis has spread to Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Colombia and Panama, and the outbreak of this mysterious epidemic indicates that ecological imbalances can have sudden and unexpected consequences.

The group of fungi to which Sporothrix belongs has been known to scientists since 1898. It is generally found in soil, and grows on some plants. Like other fungi, these species are crucial to the process of decomposing organic organisms in nature.

“According to the latest statistics, there have been more than 12,000 cases of infection in humans since then,” says Dr. Flavio Telles of the Brazilian Infectious Diseases Association. This is in addition to the countless injuries among cats and dogs.