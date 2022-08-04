The Assistant Undersecretary for Cooperation Affairs, Hiyam Al-Khudair, after a tour of the Cooperative Society, assured the public that various brands of fresh and frozen chicken are still available in the market and companies that imposed restrictions on the supplies of the product have been referred to competent officials to receive appropriate measures.

Al-Khudair also confirmed there are “no major violations” on the pricing of the commodity, stating that the inspections by the food security support team, in the presence of inspectors from the Ministry of Commerce, revealed a solid availability of the poultry product after regaining the expected inventory of the item, which dwindled down in the previous months. She added that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Community Development, the Ministry of Commerce and relevant officials shall conduct routine inspections on Kuwait’s food storage.

“The management of the technical staff of trade and industry inspectors is carrying out their tasks in following up on prices in cooperative societies and markets provided by the Ministry of Commerce through the system, and following them up on the ground,” Faisal Al-Ansari, the director of the technical staff for supervising goods and setting prices at the Ministry of Commerce told a local Arabic paper during a tour of the facilities.

Al-Ansari also said the Council of Ministers, together with relevant authorities, are hands on with regulating the strategic stockpiling of goods, reassuring consumers of adequate food supplies and price stability while conducting regular tours of sales outlets.