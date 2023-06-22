Lycée Français de Koweït (LFK) held its annual graduation ceremony on 19 June.The event was attended by Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al Sabah, Sheikh Ahmad Naser Al-Mohammed Al Sabah, the Ambassador of France H.E. Claire Le Flecher, a number of ambassadors, diplomats, and Kuwaiti personalities, as well as the school’s students, teachers and administration personnel. Cultural Advisor at the embassy of France, Benoit Cathala, and Director of Primary School,Philippe Wolf, also graced the event.

In her welcome address, owner of LFK, Mona Al Khaled, congratulated the graduating students and thanked parents for their support. Mr. Martial Attias, the school principal, then gave a speech congratulating the students and thanking the school’s academic body and administration for their hard work.

Ambassador Le Flecher and Mrs. Al Khaled then presented the students with their Baccalaureate Degree graduation certificates. The Baccalaureate Degree is a very important milestone in the lives of students of the French education system. It opens the doors to the students for acceptance at any university or institution of higher education anywhere in the world.

Some of the highlights of the ceremony included the cultural performance presented by the graduating students, such as traditional French dances and songs. The individual introductions by the graduating students gave them a chance to share their hopes and dreams for the future. The commemorative photos taken after the ceremony captured the joy and excitement of the graduates and their families.

The graduation ceremony was a time to celebrate the achievements of the graduating students. It was also a time to thank the parents, teachers, and administrators who had helped the students reach this important milestone.