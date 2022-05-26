This morning, the French naval frigate Surcouf arrived in Kuwait as part of the military cooperation between France and Kuwait. The frigate, carrying 170 military personnels, will collaborate with the Kuwait naval force as well as other military units.

The French ship Sucrouf, is a light furtive frigate built in the 90’s. It is a multirole frigate either able to integrate an international task force, or to operate on its own in crisis situations. Its detection capacities can be enhanced by boarding a helicopter.

In 2021, Surcouf was deployed for 5 months in the Indo-pacific region for the Jeanne d’Arc campaign. Since the 19th of April 2022, Surcouf has been deployed in the Indian Ocean to take part in the European mission EMASOH (European-led maritime Awareness in the Strait of Hormuz).

EMASOH was launched by France, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands and Portugal on the 20th of January 2020, by a joint European declaration of support, and was declared operational on the 25th of February 2020. The mission aims at monitoring the maritime situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf region in accordance with the international law contributing to maritime security, safety and freedom navigation.

Currently in the Arabo-persic Gulf, Surcouf aims at strengthening the relationship and the cooperation with French’s allies and partners, including Kuwait Armed Forces.