French Ambassador to Kuwait, H.E. Claire Le Flecher hosted a reception at her residence, in honor of Philippe Petria, the author of the French book ‘The Global History of Kuwait’, which includes evidence that Kuwait was a center for cultural and commercial exchanges.

In her speech on the occasion, Ambassador Le Flecher praised the book and its author for providing glimpses of Kuwait through history and how the country was a center for cultural and commercial exchanges. The event was attended by a large number of heads of diplomatic missions, Kuwaiti historians and members of the French community in Kuwait.

The book, which was published last November in three languages, has been highly appreciated by readers. The book is the work of two French researchers, who worked in association with the French Research Centre of the Arabian Peninsula (CEFREPA), namely Julie Bonerique, an archaeologist who until this year directed the French mission in Failaka, and Philippe Petria, senior lecturer at the Sorbonne University in Paris, who is currently in Kuwait as part of an intensive Arabic course.

Ambassador Le Flecher pointed out that since 2015 CEFREPA has been active in Kuwait and the center, which specializes in the Gulf region and Yemen, maintains a distinguished relationship with the Kuwait University, the National Library, the Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyyah, and various scientific and cultural organizations in Kuwait.

The ambassador added that France’s artistic and literary heritage has influenced several countries in the world, “but we must know that France has also developed an intellectual and scientific exception, as it is the only country in the world that has established an international network that includes nearly 30 research institutes specializing in the humanities and social sciences.”

The event included an exhibition of pictures from the pages of the book about the stages of Kuwait’s history, and evidence that Kuwait was a center for cultural and commercial exchanges, in addition to Kuwait’s global role in pictures and historical documents.