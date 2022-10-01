The French Ambassador to the country, HE Claire Le Flecher, sent congratulations to winners of the Kuwaiti National Assembly elections for the year 2022.

“I congratulate Kuwait on the success of the 2022 legislative elections, which were distinguished in particular by empowering the voices of youth and women,” Le Flecher said in a comment posted on her Instagram account.

“This result proves the vitality of Kuwaiti democracy, and our congratulations to all the winners, and we wish you success in the new Parliament,” Le Flecher added.