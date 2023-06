The French Embassy announced the temporary suspension of the official visa application to France beginning Friday, 23 June, until Sunday, 25 June, due to technical and regulatory reasons. According to embassy officials, visa applicants will not be able to process their applications on the platform during the mentioned dates, calling on those wishing to obtain French visas to submit their applications before 23 June.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait