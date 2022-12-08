On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Kuwaiti-French defense cooperation agreement, a media conference was held at the residence of the French Ambassador, H.E, Claire Le Flecher.

In her speech on the occasion, Ambassador Le Flecher confirmed the conclusion of the ‘Pearl of the West’ exercise, which was part of France’s commitment to the defense of Kuwait, and to promote peace in the region.

Pointing out that France and its armed forces are a reliable strategic partner of Kuwait, the ambassador added that France and its allies are dedicated to not only guarding the borders of NATO, but also that of Kuwait.

Highlighting the quality of French bilateral military relationship, she noted that some of the Kuwaiti officers present at the conference have been trained by France, as part of the 1992 defense agreement, to provide military education and training for 500 officers and soldiers, in addition to planning and implementing seven major military maneuvers.

In turn, Commander of the Indian Ocean Naval Zone and Commander of the French forces stationed in the United Arab Emirates, Admiral Emmanuel Salars, confirmed that his visit to Kuwait comes within the framework of the defense agreement between France and Kuwait.

He pointed out that the Pearl of the West exercises is evidence of France’s commitment to provide security to the region and Kuwait in particular, pointing to their continuous work to combat human trafficking, piracy operations, drug smuggling and weapons from the Bab al-Mandab Strait to the Arabian Gulf.

There are about 13,000 cargo ships that cross the region annually, which means that a ship passes every 15 minutes, and this is part of the Commander’s responsibilities to ensure the smooth flow of international shipping lines.

In conclusion, Ambassador Le Flecher stated that she had boarded the French Navy ship Aconit for the launch of the Pearl of the West 2022 exercise, while meeting the men and women who participated in this exceptional exercise that enhanced the military cooperation between France and Kuwait.