In a procedure described as “symbolic”, and to contribute to “educating its residents about the feminist issue” and supporting equality between women and men, the municipality of the French city of “Bantan” near Paris decided to feminize its name for the year 2023.

Socialist mayor Bertrand Kern announced his desire to add the letter “E”, which stands for feminine in the French language, to the city’s name “Pantin” to become “Pantine” for a year, in a sign of his commitment to equality, according to “Monte Carlo”.

Kern said in a videotape broadcast last Monday on the municipality’s Twitter account that his decision came to serve the issues of “combating violence against women” and to “raise questions” and “awareness of equality between women and men, which has not yet reached perfection even if there have been improvements in the last years.”

The mayor stressed that women remain “paid less than men” and “certain professions are prohibited from them” (he did not name them) and that their place in the public space “is not always well accepted by men.”

In fact, this temporary change of the city’s name will remain symbolic, as the entry and exit signs of the city will not be changed with the “new name”, nor will its name be changed in official transactions and messages.