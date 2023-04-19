On behalf of the French Embassy in Kuwait, it gives me great pleasure to extend our warm wishes to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, to the people of Kuwait and all Muslims on the joyous occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

With the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which was indeed a wonderful opportunity to connect and meet through Diwaniyas and ghabgas, I cannot wait to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr, embodies the spirit of mercy and provides another opportunity to promote unity and understanding. It is this festive spirit that unites human hearts, and it is the same spirit that is at the core of franco-kuwaiti bilateral relations.

May this Eid bring peace, success and happiness to the Kuwaiti people, Muslims and all peoples around the world.

I wish you all Happy Eid Al Fitr!

Claire Le Flécher

Ambassdor of France to Kuwait