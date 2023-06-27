H.E. Claire Le Flecher

Ambassador of France

Dear Muslim Friends

As we prepare to celebrate Eid Al-Adha, I am very delighted and honoured to extend my sincere wishes and warm greetings to the Amir His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Misha’al Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti people and Muslims around the world.

Eid al-Adha marks the culmination of Hajj, celebrated by Muslims around the world. I would like to congratulate on this occasion the pilgrims who performed the Hajj this year, including French and Kuwaiti citizens.

Eid al-Adha is a special time to reflect on service, selflessness, and charity. It is a reminder of Islam’s commitment to equality and mercy.

May these blessed days bring peace and tranquility to the region and to the world.

On behalf of the French people and the team at the French Embassy in Kuwait, I wish everyone celebrating a wonderful and safe holiday.

Blessed Eid.