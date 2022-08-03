As of Monday, August 1, 2022, France has lifted all Covid-19 virus-related restrictions imposed on Kuwaitis who enter France.

The French embassy in Kuwait on its social media accounts announced travelers from Kuwait to France for all purposes of travel, need not produce any documents including the PCR or vaccination certificate, reports a local Arabic daily.

The embassy indicated should the dangerous variants of the virus appear, the French government can once again oblige travelers to produce PCR test result, before boarding the aircraft.

France is one of the favorite destinations for Kuwaitis, especially during the summer — the Riviera, the Alps and Brittany, and many other well-known destinations.

The French ambassador to Kuwaiti in an earlier announcement had said the embassy in June had received 6,000 requests to visit France.