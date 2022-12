France’s bid to retain the World Cup continues against Poland on Sunday.

A few topsy-turvy moments for both France and Poland in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match but it was Olivier Giroud who eventually put Les Bleus in front. In the process, Giroud also became France’s all-time top-scorer, overtaking Thierry Henry who had 51 goals to his name. In the second-half, Kylian Mbappe doubled France’s lead with his 4th goal of the tournament.