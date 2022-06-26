The Ministry of Health is preparing to announce soon the availability of the fourth dose of the Corona vaccine.

The sources explained the fourth dose will be made available to groups of people who are considered most ‘vulnerable’ such as those with chronic diseases, the elderly, and those who have had a certain period of time since receiving the third dose, and for those who wish ti receive from those aforementioned segments, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sources indicated that “obtaining a vaccination is generally optional,” but they stressed “the importance of receiving booster doses to avoid serious complications in case of infection with the virus, as well as the protection that vaccination provides for the individual and his/her social environment.”

In the meantime, the sources stressed the importance of continuing to adhere to the usual precautionary measures and to continue to adhere to health instructions.