Four workers were injured when the roof of a house under construction collapsed while pouring concrete in Omariya.

The firefighting operations received a notification, after which firemen from the Farwaniya Center and the Search and Rescue Center were rushed to the spot and upon arrival at the site, it was found that an Arab worker was trapped under the rubble causing him severe injuries, reports a local Arabic daily.

Three other workers who are believed to be Asian escaped with minor injuries. They were treated on the site by paramedics, while the Arab man was rushed to a hospital.