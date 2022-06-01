Four women as municipal council members is 'historic precedent'

Appointing four women as Municipal Council members is a “historic precedent”, Minister of State for Municipality Affairs and Minister of State for Communications and IT Affairs Rana Al-Fares remarked on Tuesday.

Al-Fares, in a press release, said the appointments show the necessity of empowering Kuwaiti women through selecting those skilled and qualified; help them practice their role in the council. She wished success to the new members at the council, which is likely to start its sessions in June.

Earlier today, the Cabinet approved Tuesday a draft decree appointing Sharifa Al-Shalfan, Alyaa Al-Faresi, Munira Al-Amir and Farah Al-Roumi as council members, along with Ismael Behbehaniand Abdullatif Al-Daie. – KUNA