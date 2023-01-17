The firefighting teams controlled a fire that broke out in a building in the Fintas area, and rescued 4 people who were trapped inside.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Force stated that after a report was received by the Central Operations Department at dawn today fire engines from Al-Qurain and Al-Mangaf firefighting centers to the site of the fire and put out the fire on the sixth floor of the building, reports Al-Rai daily.

The rescued residents of the building were handed over to the emergency medical services personnel.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR