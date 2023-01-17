The firefighting teams controlled a fire that broke out in a building in the Fintas area, and rescued 4 people who were trapped inside.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Force stated that after a report was received by the Central Operations Department at dawn today fire engines from Al-Qurain and Al-Mangaf firefighting centers to the site of the fire and put out the fire on the sixth floor of the building, reports Al-Rai daily.

The rescued residents of the building were handed over to the emergency medical services personnel.