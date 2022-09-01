The Ministry of Interior has allowed 4 of the 6 people who are behind bars for allegedly organizing primaries in the second election constituency, to contest the 2022 Nation elections.

A local Arabic daily said, the men were detained by order of the Public Prosecution but were allowed to file nomination papers from inside the prison.

The Ministry of Interior responded to the detainees’ demands, because they were unable to go to register since they are being held in prison pending trial.

A security source said that an officer and an employee from the election commission went to the prison and completed the registration process for the four candidates in the presence of their lawyers.

The source added that their candidacy papers will be presented to the Application Examination Committee, which will examine their applications and submit its final report to the Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Minister of Defense and Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled.

The source explained according to the law they can run for elections as long as a court has yet convicted them of wrongdoing.