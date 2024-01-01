The Criminal Security and Public Security sectors of the Ministry of Interior have taken into custody four Asians during extensive security campaigns for stealing copper cables.

The Al-Anba daily said the arrests came after one of the suspects was caught cutting the cables red-handed, and the stolen items were found stored in the suburb of Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh. Police also found all the tools used in cutting the cables.

The accused parties and the confiscated items have been handed over to the concerned authorities for the necessary legal actions to be taken against them.