The Public Prosecution ordered the arrest of two citizens and two expats for fabricating medical reports attributed to the Ministry of Health, in which one of them handed the report to an accused relative to submit to her employer at the Ministry of Justice. According to an Al Rai Media report, a search of the residence of one of the suspects revealed MoH medical report forms and seals.

The prosecution interrogated the suspects and charged them with forgery of official documents, as well as use and appropriation of public funds, including the detention of two of the suspects in remand and the release of two others with a financial guarantee. The investigation procedures are still ongoing.