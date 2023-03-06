Sunday evening a Turkish plane was forced to return to Istanbul airport, after flying towards Spain, due to an unpleasant smell emanating from tropical fruits.

Anadolu Agency reported that a Turkish Airlines plane was forced to return to Istanbul airport as a precautionary measure after flying towards Barcelona, Spain, due to the unpleasant smell of the tropical durian fruit. According to the Agency, the sensors in the cargo section of the plane issued a warning during the flight, reports Al-Rai daily.

Upon the plane’s crew noticing the pervasive smell, the plane’s captain decided to return to Istanbul Airport as a precautionary measure while it was flying over Bulgarian airspace.

And after examining the cargo section of the plane, it was found that the cause of the bad smell is the “Durian” fruit, which emits a heavy smell when it is ripe. Durian is known as a tropical fruit that grows in Southeast Asia, especially in Indonesia, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei.

Durian has a sweet taste, but its smell is very foul, which led to the ban on its introduction to airports, hotels and taxis in many countries where it is widely spread.