The second round of both the 2023 Formula Regional Middle East Championship and the UAE Formula 4 Championship commenced Friday in the Kuwait Motor Town.

“A total of 67 racers from around the globe are participating in both competitions,” Director General of Kuwait Motor Town Mohammad Al-Abdulrazaq said in a press statement. He added that each competition comprises three races, one race was organized Friday and the remaining two would be held on Saturday.

The event, organized in cooperation with Kuwait International Automobile Club, is held in Kuwait for the first time.

Al-Abdulrazaq encouraged the public to attend and experience the competitive nature of the event, which will witness Formula Regional races held for the first time in the region.

