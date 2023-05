Former Members of Parliament of the “nullified 2022 National Assembly” and citizens have appealed to the Constitutional Court to reinstate the 2022 parliament which the court has invalidated through its verdict.

The appeal was submitted by Muhammad Al-Mutair, Hamad Al-Obaid, Faris Al-Otaibi, Mubarak Al-Hajraf, Muhammad Al-Ajmi, and Youssef Al-Bathali, reports Al-Qabas daily.