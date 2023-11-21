The Court of Ministers has issued a verdict to imprison a former minister, a former undersecretary, a former head of the Federation of Associations, and a merchant for a period of 7 years, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

The ruling comes after it was proven that the defendants obtained interest and profit through the assignment of a tender to a specific individual, bypassing legal procedures. The court found conclusive evidence of the defendants’ involvement in profiteering and determined that they knowingly granted the tender to the aforementioned merchant, enabling them to make illicit gains.