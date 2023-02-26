The late Ali Al-Baghli who held several positions including that of the Ministry of Oil and was elected Member of Parliament in 1992 from the fourth constituency of Daiya has passed away.

He also worked as an assistant to the legal advisor at the Kuwait National Petroleum Company, and as an undersecretary for the Attorney General.

He served as Minister of Oil from 1992-1994, and was elected Member of Parliament for the 1992-1996 term.

He wrote a column in the “Al-Qabas” newspaper for several years. He was Bachelor of Law, studied French in Paris for two years and joined the Kuwait University in 1968.

The Al-Qabas newspaper extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the Ali Al-Baghli and pray to Almighty God to have mercy on his soul.