Today, October 22, 2022, former Chinese President Hu Jintao was suddenly taken out of the hall, during the closing session of the country’s ruling Communist Party Congress when Jintao refused to leave.

The video clip that captured this rare scene shows former President Jin Tao sitting next to current Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is consolidating his grip on ruling power, reports a local Arabic daily quoting AFP.

A man approaches Jin Tao and asked him to leave, but the former president refused, which necessitated the intervention of another man who asked him to leave, in a situation that drew the attention of the media, which filmed the conversation between Jin Tao and the two men, while the eyes of the conference attendees were directed towards them.

After a repeated refusal, one of the men put his hand under Jin Tao’s shoulders to lift him from the chair, and in the end the former Chinese president bowed and decided to leave, and on his way out of the hall he spoke with the Chinese president, who replied to him briefly, according to what the video showed.

It is not yet known exactly why Jin Tao was expelled from the conference in this way.