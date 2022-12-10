In light of the great confidence enjoyed by the shares of Kuwaiti banks in the positive financial results achieved at the end of the first 9 months of this year by about 800 million dinars, with a growth exceeding 35%, foreigners continued to strengthen their ownership in local banks during the week by buying in 7 banks, namely KFH and Al Khaleej and Al-Ahly, United and KIB and Burgan, in addition to Boubyan, while it shrunk in Warba Bank and stabilized in both the National Bank and the Commercial Bank.

According to statistics on foreign ownership percentages in Kuwaiti banks on December 7, the value of foreign ownership in Kuwaiti banks approached 4 billion dinars, despite the decline in the prices of some banks in the stock market as a result of the continuous selling operations since the beginning of this December, within the framework of logical corrections taking place in the Kuwait Stock Exchange after remarkable increases during October and November in general, reports a local Arabic daily.