The data issued by the Central Administration of Statistics on the labor market, show 1.8 million people both male and female work in the private and public sectors as recorded by the end of December 2021, compared to 1.993 the previous year.

While the number of Kuwaiti workers in the labor market increased, the number of non-Kuwaiti workers of both sexes declined at the end of 2021 to 1.452 thousand, a decrease of about 134,000 workers over the previous year.

On the other hand, the number of Kuwaiti workers in the Kuwaiti labor market (as of December 2021) increased to 430,128 workers, an increase of 24 thousand over the previous year, which led to an increase in the proportion of Kuwaiti workers in the total labor market to about 22.8% compared to 77.2% non-Kuwaiti workers, which is considered progress for Kuwaiti workers, as their share in the labor market at the end of 2020 was about 20.4%, compared to 79.6% for non-Kuwaitis.

The statistics revealed the Egyptians continue to top the list of workers in the Kuwaiti labor market in both the public and private sectors at 451,000 followed by the Indians 437,116 workers and Kuwaitis come in third place with 430,128 workers.