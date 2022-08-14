While private foreign schools are preparing for the new academic year 2022-2023 from Aug 28, the Assistant Undersecretary for Special and Qualitative Education, Dr. Abdulmohsen Al-Huwaila said four foreign schools will join the private education sector at the beginning of the new scholastic year after getting licenses from the concerned authorities.

The General Administration of Private Education will deal with student densities in Arab and foreign schools alike, by assigning the Planning Department to count the number of students enrolled in each school, and accordingly, the permitted number of students in each class will be determined, reports a local Arabic daily.

Al-Huwaila said that private schools have no problems, as many of them are fully equipped, and fully prepared for the start of their academic year, noting that bulletins will be issued by the administration during the coming period, to organize the affairs of private schools.

For their part, some principals of the Indian schools told the daily their schools have received books from the Indian embassy, and are awaiting distribution to the students on the first day of the school, stressing that all previous problems began to gradually recede, including the shortage of bus drivers and cleaning workers.

The directors denied the existence of any shortage in the educational body, as the teachers who were stranded abroad have arrived after the health crisis receded, and many of them returned to their work, in addition to equipping school clinics and canteens, and carrying out many necessary maintenance work of air conditioners, toilets and cleaning networks, in anticipation of the rainy season, stressing that their affairs are under control and their schools are ready to receive their students.