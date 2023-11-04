The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs in Jordan, Ambassador Dr. Sufyan Al-Qudah, said the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Al-Safadi, said the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization will meet today in Amman today.

The coordination meeting comes in the context of their efforts to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe it is causing, reports Al-Rai daily.

He stated the ministers will then hold a joint meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during which they will affirm the Arab position calling for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

They will also discuss with Blinken all the repercussions and ways to end this dangerous deterioration that threatens the security of the entire region.