The Scientific Center announced daily guided tour for visitors for 45 minutes in what is seen as a new new experiment, which includes stations and scientific content that has not been presented before, and is suitable for all family members.

Through this tour, the center — one of the centers affiliated to the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences — will allow visitors to view and interact with the animals closely, and learn how to feed and care for them, says a local Arabic daily.

The visitors will also see the veterinary clinic, fish hospital, algae laboratory, food preparation kitchen, and the main aquarium, which contains hundreds of species of marine life. The highlight of this tour is the experience of feeding the fish from the top of the main aquarium, which even children from the age of five can experience.

The Acting Director-General, a member of the Center’s Board of Directors, Dr. Hamad Yassin said, “We have redesigned and used the spaces behind the scenes to be more attractive and safer for children. We want everyone to see our high-quality facilities and world-class life support systems, which is truly a matter of pride, as the Scientific Center has continued to develop over the course of 22 years, which qualified it to continue to obtain accreditation from the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums.”