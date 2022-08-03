Dr. Hanin Shafeeq Al-Ghabra, Assistant Vice President of Kuwait University for External Research Cooperation and Consultation, announced that for the first time the university’s research sector is in the process of cooperating with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to activate the Fast Track service, which is specialized in reducing the time period for patent registration from 3 years to one year.

Al-Ghabra explained that this comes with the aim of making it easier for researchers, and encouraging them to submit more new patents, reports a local Arabic daily.

Since its establishment, Al-Ghabra said, the Kuwait University has been striving to provide support and care for the innovations of its researchers by urging and encouraging them to innovate and excel, and this can contribute to raising the economic and industrial status of the State of Kuwait, and raising the international ranking of Kuwait University.